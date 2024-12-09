Chilly Temps Can’t Freeze the Festive Spirit at Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

Fredericksburg’s Christmas parade kicked off in style, with chilly temperatures setting the mood for hot chocolate and family gatherings up and down Caroline and Princess Anne streets on Saturday night, December 7, 2024.

“Fredericksburg Toyland” was the theme of this year’s parade, and this paved the way for creativity in the form of lighted floats and energetic teens. Some may have been staying active just to keep warm on this frigid night. Just about every family gathered on the curbside had a few blankets draped over everyone.

“My face is frozen,” said one man on Caroline Street, but it seemed there were lots of vendors handing out hot chocolate, including the Christian Motorcyclists Association who were up on Princess Anne Street handing out free hot chocolate. This year wasn’t their first parade. “We’ve been doing this for a whole lot of years,” said one of the members.

There was a wide variety of participants in this year’s parade. Of the 83 total entries registered with the city, the city said there were four marching bands, three animal rescue groups, four dancing-cheer-majorette groups, two roller skating organizations, and 30 assorted commercial-corporate groups.

For those who couldn’t make it, Fredericksburg live-streamed it and posted pictures on its social media. Ella Weaver was one of the streaming sources who sat amongst the crowd on Caroline Street with her camera, streaming it for the city. She is an independent contractor the city temporarily hired for this parade.

Everyone seemed to have a favorite part, too. “I like seeing the people and the smiles,” said one of the park employees. “Everyone’s joy on their face,” said a member of the Lighthouse Pond. “The creativity that’s put into the floats,” added another.

The School of Rock had a band on its trailer, playing “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Holiday Road,” “Run Run Rudolph,” and “Rock Around the Christmas Tree” over and over again.