VDOT Publishes Hot Spot Schedule for the Fredericksburg Region

Emergency repairs are underway on the northbound Route 1 lane at the Falmouth Bridge, with delays expected during peak times. Various construction and maintenance projects are ongoing throughout the Fredericksburg District, including road closures, lane restrictions, and bridge repairs across multiple counties, with some projects set to be completed in the coming years.

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound at Falmouth Bridge

The northbound Route 1 lane is closed on the bridge for an emergency repair project. Two southbound lanes and a single northbound lane remain open. The sidewalk along the Route 1 northbound right lane at the Falmouth Bridge is closed to pedestrians and bicyclists as of Dec. 3, 2024, while emergency repairs are under design. Northbound Route 1 delays at peak times are likely. A vehicle weight limit is posted for this bridge, at 16 tons for single-unit vehicles and 24 tons for tractor-trailers.

City of Fredericksburg

Intersection Improvement Projects

Construction to improve the intersections of Route 1 and Fall Hill Avenue and Route 1, Hanson Avenue and Princess Anne Street in the City of Fredericksburg will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 10. During the first week of construction, crews will install work zone signs. Read the news release here.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the Carl D. Silver Parkway intersection with Fall Hill Avenue. Work on pedestrian crossing signal equipment.

King George County

Route 218

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Flagging operation at the bridge over railroad tracks near Route 206 for repairs. Flaggers will alternate, one-way traffic through the work zone.

King and Queen County

Route 360 (Richmond/Tappahannock Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge repairs on Route 360 between King William County line and King and Queen County line.

King William County

Eltham Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single eastbound and westbound lane closures on Route 33 over the Pamunkey River for bridge inspection.

Route 360 (Richmond/Tappahannock Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge repairs on Route 360 between Route 30 and Hanover County line.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures between I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway. Single lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and double lane closures starting at 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 10 a.m. on Single lane closures between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. All travel lanes will remain open, but the alignment of the Route 1 travel lanes has shifted slightly between Arcadia Road and Mudd Tavern Road for road improvement work connected with the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions development. Permit work. Construction will also be underway along the road shoulder.

Route 3

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Single lane closures between Spotswood Furnace Road and Corter Avenue for permit work.

Harrison Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Kingswood Boulevard and Salem Church Road/Leavells Road with one-way, alternating traffic. Installation of water main under permit.

Millsgarden South Subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Millsgarden South subdivision.

Shirleys Hill Road

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Pipe replacement near Ashcraft Way. Road will close with a daily detour. Crews will reopen the road at the end of each shift to allow accessibility overnight.

Southpoint Parkway

Sunday – Friday, 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Pacific Drive and Route 1.

Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Deep Creek Drive/New Berne Road and Holley Oak Drive/Yellow Brinch Drive for signal work.

Summers Landing Subdivision

Monday –Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Summers Landing subdivision.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between South Campus Boulevard and the Potomac Creek bridge. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 1 Northbound

Thursday – Friday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Single lane closure between Perchwood Drive and Eskimo Hill Road for soil sampling work under permit.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Potomac Creek Drive. Utility installation. Permit work.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 3 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks, which is between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road. Bridge repairs.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road for waterline and sewer line installation under permit.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Right lane closure between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 610 between Algrace Boulevard and Ripley Road. Construction for turn lane extension. Permit work.

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

City of Fredericksburg

Lafayette Boulevard at Twin Lakes/Kensington

Construction is underway on the $2.4 million bicycle and pedestrian connector project. Most of the construction will be on the shoulders and outside of the travel lanes. The project will be complete by Nov. 2025.

Caroline County

Route 638 (South River Road) Bridge Replacement

Construction is underway to replace the Route 638 (South River Road) bridge over South River. A portion of South River Road is closed with a detour in place. The project will be complete by Sept. 2025.

Gloucester County and Mathews County

Route 3/14 Westbound Bridge Rehabilitation

A major bridge rehabilitation project is underway on the Route 3/Route 14 westbound bridge over Burke Mill Stream, which is located at the Mathews and Gloucester line. Crews are improving the 76-year-old structure by replacing the bridge deck, beams, bridge railings, and guardrails. The westbound Route 3/14 travel lanes are closed at Windsor Road. Eastbound and westbound Route 3/14 traffic is crossing the eastbound bridge, with one lane open in each direction. Left turns from Windsor Road to Route 14 eastbound are prohibited. Project completion in Nov. 2025.

King and Queen County and King William County

Route 628 (Dorrell Road/Spring Cottage Road) Bridge Closure

Dorrell Road/Spring Cottage Road is closed at the bridge over the Mattaponi River, located at the King and Queen and King William county line. A detour route is posted. Construction is underway on a major bridge rehabilitation project. The road will remain closed until early June 2025. The bridge closed for motorist safety in March 2023 after a routine inspection found significant deterioration in key bridge elements.

King George County and Westmoreland County

Route 205 (Ridge Road) Bridge Repairs

Ridge Road is reduced to one lane beginning at the bridge over Rosier Creek for repairs. A temporary traffic signal directs one-way, alternating traffic on Route 205. This traffic pattern is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Route 205 will be reduced to a single lane at Rosier Creek for approximately three months, through late Jan. 2025.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening

Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, is under construction parallel to Mudd Tavern Road and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion late summer 2026.

Westmoreland County

Route 658 (Monroe Bay Circle)

Monroe Bay Circle is closed at the bridge over Monroe Creek, as construction begins to build a new bridge over Monroe Creek. Motorists are to follow the posted detour. Monroe Bay Circle will be closed until the new bridge opens in Sept. 2025.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area, and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.