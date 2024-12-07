Interstate 95 Closures in Dale City Begin Monday

Starting Dec. 9, lane closures will occur on both southbound and northbound I-95 near Neabsco Creek for bridge-related geotechnical work, with closures scheduled intermittently until late winter. The closures are part of preparations for the I-95 bridge replacement project, which will begin in 2027, and drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Beginning Monday, Dec. 9, weather permitting, the southbound and northbound I-95 general purpose lanes near the bridges over Neabsco Creek (approximately mile marker 155.7) will have lane closures for bridge-related geotechnical work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The bridges are located between Route 234 (Exit 152) and Dale Boulevard/Route 786 (Exit 156); more specifically, they’re located between Cardinal Drive and the Dale City Car-Only Safety Rest Areas.

The lane closures are scheduled to occur until late this winter. Drivers can expect the lane closures to occur intermittently within the following timeframes (please note that these are just the days and time windows in which the lane closures are allowed; the lane closures will not be occurring every single day during every single time window listed):

Southbound I-95 General Purpose Lanes

One Lane Closed

Mondays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesdays : 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays : 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursdays : 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fridays : 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to noon

: 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. to noon Sundays: 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Two Lanes Closed

Mondays : 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fridays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays: 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Northbound I-95 General Purpose Lanes

One Lane Closed

Mondays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursdays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fridays : 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to noon

: 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays: 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Right Lane Closed and Rest Area Exit Lane Partially Closed (drivers will still be able to access the rest area during these time windows)

Mondays : 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesdays : 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays : 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursdays : 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fridays : 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

: 12 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Sundays: 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

At least one southbound general purpose lane and at least two northbound general purpose lanes will remain open at all times.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The geotechnical work is part of preparations for the I-95 southbound over Neabsco Creek bridge replacement project. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2027.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

View this release online.

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