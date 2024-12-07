Interstate 66 Closures Begin Sunday

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, multiple I-66 ramps will be closed overnight, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage work as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Drivers should follow signed detours, and all work is weather and schedule dependent.
Press Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
The following ramps are scheduled to be closed multiple nights next week, Sunday, Dec. 8, through Tuesday, Dec. 10, generally from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for drainage work as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Drivers are advised to follow the signed detours.
I-66 Ramps:
- Ramp from Route 29 North (Gainesville) to I-66 West
- Ramp from Route 29 South (Centreville) to Route 28 North
- Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 South
- Ramp from Braddock Road East and West to I-66 West
- Ramp from Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North to I-66 East
- Ramp from I-66 East to Route 50 East and West
- Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West
All work is weather and schedule dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.
Construction and lane closure updates are available?on the?project website?and on X?@VaDOTNOVA.