Hire Heroes USA Brings Hope and Opportunity to Woodbridge Veteran

Hire Heroes USA, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses in their transition to meaningful civilian employment, is leaving a significant mark on communities like Woodbridge.

The organization provides free, comprehensive assistance beyond securing a job through tailored programs and services, offering veterans and military spouses the tools and guidance needed to thrive in their new careers.

Since its inception, Hire Heroes USA has celebrated over 100,000 job placements and confirmed hires—a testament to its transformative impact. “Each hire is more than a statistic—it represents a life change, a family stabilized, and a community strengthened. This is the heart of our mission,” said Ross Dickman, the organization’s CEO.

In-demand industries such as IT and healthcare dominate Hire Heroes USA’s placements and confirmed hires nationwide. From January 2023 to November 2024, these fields accounted for over 15% of all hires, with healthcare emerging as the top industry for military spouses, representing nearly 17% of spouse hires.

In the Woodbridge area, the landscape is slightly different. Defense contracting and government roles are the most common industries for veterans, followed by IT. Banking, finance, and insurance are also prominent, particularly for military spouses. The organization’s $942 million economic impact is measured by multiplying the number of confirmed hires by the average salary, which for Hire Heroes USA clients stands at an impressive $69,263—well above the national average.

The average Woodbridge client is 41 years old with 16 years of military service. Among them is Ashley Bethea, who found her footing in a new career with Hire Heroes USA’s help.

Bethea, a military spouse and a U.S. Air Force veteran, shared, “Thanks to Hire Heroes USA, I not only got help with my resume but also guidance on how to approach interviews confidently. Today, I’m thriving in a job that supports my career aspirations while allowing flexibility for my family. ”

“After transitioning out of the military, I struggled to find a job that matched my skills,” said James Thompson, a Marine Corps veteran who also benefited from the program. “Hire Heroes USA not only guided me but connected me with a career that has given me purpose and stability .”

Bethea’s new role as an AF Strategic Transportation Support Manager allows her to leverage over two decades of logistics expertise from her Air Force service. “By providing a platform to further develop my skills in logistics within a dynamic industry, I’m able to directly contribute to National Security,” she explained.

Hire Heroes USA holds virtual career fairs, resume workshops, and mentorship programs.