Drew Middle School Rebuild Sparks Debate Over $16 Million Cost Increase

The planned rebuild of Drew Middle School in Stafford County is moving forward amid discussions about a $16 million increase in costs. The updated total is now $113 million, up from the originally approved $96.5 million in the county’s Capital Improvement Plan.

The additional costs are attributed to land acquisition, off-site infrastructure improvements, and increased contingency funding.

According to county property records, Drew Middle School was initially built in 1946. However, its aging infrastructure, including a failing HVAC system, has prompted the need for a complete rebuild. The school currently serves students in grades six through eight. Enrollment figures from the Virginia Department of Education show a slight decrease from 617 students during the 2022-2023 school year to 601 students in 2023-2024.

Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sandra Osborn said the school system is conducting a feasibility study on three parcels of land known as Oak Knoll Farm, located at Clift Farm Road and Leeland Road. The 58-acre site is being evaluated for suitability, with the study expected to conclude in February 2025.

The Joint Land Acquisition Committee, which includes school and county staff, evaluated multiple sites over the past year. The committee considered factors such as size, location, zoning compatibility, timing, availability, developable area, and infrastructure costs. After this analysis, the committee recommended the Oak Knoll Farm site.

During the November 19 Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, Stafford Schools Chief Facilities Officer Jason Towery outlined the project’s increased costs, which include $2.5 million for land acquisition, $5.5 million for off-site infrastructure improvements, and an increase in contingency funding from 5% to 10%. Osborn confirmed these figures and stated that no additional costs or considerations have been identified.

The feasibility study will inform the final decision on the site, and subsequent design work and land acquisition will follow. The school system aims to open the new Drew Middle School by 2028. The Stafford County Board of Supervisors continues to monitor the project, citing concerns about the financial impact on taxpayers and the need to balance this project with other infrastructure priorities.