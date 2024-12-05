Workhouse Arts Center Collaborates with OAR NOVA for Annual Toy Drive

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is hosting its Annual Toy Drive in partnership with OAR NOVA to support local families affected by the criminal justice system. Running through December 8, the community is encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at drop-off locations across the Workhouse campus. The drive aims to bring holiday joy while emphasizing the center’s commitment to creativity, compassion, and community engagement. For more information, visit the Workhouse Arts Center’s website.

Press Release:

Workhouse Arts Center is excited to continue its tradition of giving back with its Annual Toy Drive in partnership with OAR NOVA. Running through Sunday, December 8, the community is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys for local families impacted by the criminal justice system. Donation drop-off locations include the Visitor Center (Bldg 16), Lucy Burns Museum (Bldg 2), and Art of Movement (Bldg 11) at Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA.

The Toy Drive runs through December 8, with new, unwrapped toys collected at the Workhouse. “Our community thrives on creativity and compassion,” says Keith Gordon, CEO of Workhouse Arts Center. “Every toy donated brings joy and reminds us of all of the differences we can make in the lives of others.”

Donations can be dropped off at the holiday tree in W16. Help us make the season brighter for local families and share the magic of the holidays!

For more information, visit Workhouse Arts Center Toy Drive.

About Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming lives through the power of the arts. Once a historic prison, the Workhouse is now a vibrant cultural hub offering gallery exhibitions, live performances, educational programs, and special events that inspire creativity and foster community engagement. Committed to excellence, inclusivity, and sustainability, the Workhouse empowers artists, enriches lives, and drives positive social change while serving as a dynamic platform for artistic expression and cultural dialogue. Visit us online at www.workhousearts.org to learn more.

About Workhouse Arts Center

The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to

transforming lives through the power of the arts. Once a historic prison, the Workhouse is now a vibrant cultural hub offering gallery exhibitions, live performances, educational programs, and special events that inspire creativity and foster community engagement. Committed to excellence, inclusivity, and sustainability, the Workhouse empowers artists, enriches lives, and drives positive social change while serving as a dynamic platform for artistic expression and cultural dialogue.