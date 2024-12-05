Seven Lives Lost on Virginia Roads Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Virignia State Police Press Release:

Preliminary data indicates that seven people died on Virginia’s roadways over the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday. The number is a decrease from 2023, when 11 people were killed, and a large decrease from 2022, when 19 people died in fatal crashes.

However, in only two of the 2024 fatal crashes could it be determined that the victim was wearing a seatbelt (one fatal crash in Warren County did involve an ATV). “Virginia State Police is pleased that we continue to see the number of fatalities decrease, although we want that number at zero,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, Interim Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “However, we still are seeing too many people not buckling up when they are in a vehicle. It can save lives. Please wear a seatbelt and make this a safe rest of the holiday season. ”During the five-day counting period, which began at 12:01 a.m.

Nov. 27, 2024, and concluded at 11:59 p.m., Dec. 1, 2024, seven people lost their lives in seven crashes on Virginia roadways. The crashes occurred in Bath, Culpeper, Page, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren and Wythe counties. The fatal crash in Warren County on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28, 2024) involved an ATV that was off-road.

To prevent traffic deaths and injuries during the Thanksgiving holiday, the Virginia State Police participated in Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. Operation CARE is an annual, state-sponsored, national program during which state police increases its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period.

The 2024 Thanksgiving Holiday Care initiative led to state troopers citing 404 people for not wearing a seatbelt, and writing 116 citations for child restraint violations. Seventy-seven people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (one of which was for Driving Under the Influence- Drugs).

Three-thousand-six-hundred-thirty-eight (3,638) drivers were cited for speeding, and over 1,700 drivers were cited for reckless driving. Overall, state troopers worked 1,182 crashes, 129 of which resulted in injuries. Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.