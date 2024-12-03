Additional Suspects Indicted in Woodbridge Murder-For-Hire Case

Four individuals have been indicted in the murder of 23-year-old Egypt Zapporah Carter, and all suspects are now in custody, the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney and county police announced on December 2.

The case stems from a February 2 shooting in the area of Bronson Ct. and Brickwood Dr. in Dale City, where Carter was ambushed and fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle.

Detectives uncovered a murder-for-hire plot orchestrated by Carter’s husband, Lionel Melvin Carter III, who was incarcerated at Sussex State Prison in Waverly, Va., at the time of the crime. The investigation revealed that the victim was lured to the area under the pretense of picking up prescription narcotics for her husband. Instead, she was ambushed and killed, police said.

The complex conspiracy involved three other men who either carried out the act, were present during the killing, or were involved in arranging the murder.

Suspects Indicted and in Custody

On December 2, a Grand Jury for Prince William County returned indictments against the following individuals, all of whom remain in custody:

Lionel Melvin Carter III, 34, incarcerated in the Virginia Department of Corrections

Grorethas Gresean McKinnon Jr., 26, incarcerated in the Virginia Department of Corrections

Denzel Scott Wade, 30, incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center

Drew Courtney Buchanan, 27, incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center

The charges include aggravated murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Arrests Timeline

October 15, 2024: Drew Courtney Buchanan was arrested in the Manassas area without incident.

October 29, 2024: Denzel Scott Wade was apprehended at a home on Michelle Ct. in Manassas.

Both men were indicted on additional charges during the December 2 Grand Jury session.

Detectives have confirmed that the murder-for-hire scheme was masterminded by Carter III while incarcerated. The plot involved luring Egypt Carter to the crime scene, where she was ambushed and killed. Detectives also discovered that three other men played significant roles, either participating in the killing or facilitating the arrangements, police said.

Authorities have confirmed that all suspects are in custody, ensuring no ongoing threat to the public. Police urge anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.

The investigation remains ongoing.