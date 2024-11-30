VDOT to Extend Bike Path on Lafayette Boulevard

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin a $2.4 million project to extend a walking path along Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg on December 3. The project will include new pedestrian and bicycle access points, ramps, crosswalks, and a bike repair station, and completion is expected by November 2025.

Press Release from the Virginia Department of Education:

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin a $2.4 million pedestrian and bicycle connector project in the City of Fredericksburg next month.

Construction will start on Tuesday, Dec. 3 to extend a paved shared use path, approximately 10 feet wide, along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard between Twin Lake Drive and St. Paul Street.

The new section of path will connect with an existing shared use path on Lafayette Boulevard that currently terminates at St. Paul Street.

The path will be handicapped-accessible, with ramps and crosswalks built where the path intersects with Twin Lakes Drive, Springwood Drive, Kensington Place, and St. Paul Street.

Additionally, the project will build a paved access point to the Virginia Central Railway Trail from the cul-de-sac of Springwood Drive.

As part of the project, a bike repair station will be installed at Alum Spring Park.

The majority of the construction will be outside of travel lanes. Drivers may experience delays during off-peak travel times as work progresses to completion.

The project contractor is M&F Concrete, Inc. All work is expected to be complete in Nov. 2025.

The City of Fredericksburg submitted an application to build this project through Virginia’s SMART SCALE transportation program.

For updates, please visit the project page on vdot.virginia.gov.

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