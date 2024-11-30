Get the Lead Out: VDH Says Stafford County’s Water Safe to Drink

Stafford County Utilities has completed a multi-year effort to confirm that its water lines are lead-free, meeting the EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule Revision requirements. The service line inventory, which involved field verification and historical record reviews, has been approved by the Virginia Department of Health, ensuring safe water for the county’s residents.

Press Release from Stafford County Government:

Stafford County Utilities is pleased to announce that its water lines are lead-free, following a multi-year effort to inventory water service lines. The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR) required public water systems to complete a service line inventory by October 16, 2024. In three years, the EPA will require public water systems to comply with a new lead regulation, known as the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI). This new regulation will build on the existing LCRR and service line inventory.

“Stafford County has always maintained a lead-free water system, and now we have the data to confirm it officially. Stafford County Utilities customers can have full confidence in the safety and quality of their water, free from a critical issue that impacts many communities nationwide,” said Chairwoman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors Meg Bohmke. “Our Utilities Department remains steadfast in its commitment to building and sustaining a lead-free water infrastructure, prioritizing long-term reliability and sustainability for the more than 125,000 residents we serve.”

Stafford County’s completed service line inventory confirms that the pipe material used in its water distribution system is lead-free. The inventory includes both the public (from the water main to the meter) and private (from the meter to the building) owned portions of the service lines. To fulfill the inventory requirements, the Utilities Department reviewed historical records, including tap cards, build dates, work order history and any available documents to identify service line materials.

In addition, over 5,000 field verifications were performed of a random sampling of properties across the entire County. The department implemented a statistical analysis model approved by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for the remaining water services that could not be verified with available records or field verified. After completing this process, Stafford County Utilities submitted the entirely non-lead inventory to VDH and received approval on September 17, 2024.

“Stafford County Utilities has a history of producing high-quality water, and it is an incredible accomplishment to have completed the service line inventory and receive a lead-free designation. The inventory was created completely from scratch, as nothing like this had ever been required before. The multi-year effort involved a cross-disciplinary team of staff from almost every area of the Utilities Department,” said Chris Edwards, Chief Operating Officer.

The health and safety of the community are at the forefront of everything that Stafford County Utilities does. Customers may view an interactive map to search by address to review their specific service line information at https://utilities.staffordcountyva.gov/your_water/water_quality/lead_and_copper.php.

The results will show the material of an address’s public and private service line, and whether it has been field verified on either side of the water meter. If the results say the materials are “non-lead other,” your exact pipe material has not been established through field verification or historic records, but VDH has confirmed the entire Stafford system to be non-lead. This is a living inventory that will be consistently updated as the service lines of more properties are field verified.