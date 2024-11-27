Skating and Winter Reading Pair Up on the Ice

This December, Prince William County residents are in for a treat as two pastimes—reading and ice skating—come together at the Winter Reading Kick-Off event.

Hosted by Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) and sponsored by the Prince William Ice Center in Dale City, the event promises an afternoon of fun for all ages on Sunday, December 1, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The event’s highlight is a free skating session for the first 300 attendees, complete with complimentary skate rentals provided by the Ice Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., when PWPL staff will be on-site to assist attendees in registering for the library’s Winter Reading Program. Starting that morning, registration can also be completed online via the Beanstack Tracker app or at pwcva.gov/library.

The Winter Reading Program runs from December 1 to January 31 and encourages participants to dive into the magic of books. By reading 10 books or completing 10 activities, participants earn a free prize and entry into an exciting prize drawing. With no age restrictions, the program invites readers of all generations to join in and make reading a cozy winter tradition.

The Winter Reading Kick-Off is more than just a skating session—it’s an opportunity to connect with the community, enjoy a winter sport, and set the tone for a season of discovery through books. Families and individuals are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot on the ice, as the free skating session is limited to the first 300 participants.

“We’re excited to join Prince William Ice Center for this year’s kick-off event,” said Rachel Johnson, PWPL’s Communications and Marketing Director. “Bringing family and friends together to read, skate, and enjoy all that winter has to offer–we love being a small part of the memories they’re creating.”

Skates will be available in various sizes to accommodate children and adults, but attendees are encouraged to contact the Ice Center in advance to confirm availability.