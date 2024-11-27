Final Suspect Charged in Tacketts Mill Robbery

On November 24, a suspect was arrested in connection with an attempted robbery at a McDonald’s near Woodbridge on September 24. Two other suspects were arrested earlier in November.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Attempted Armed Robbery *FINAL ARREST – On November 24, the suspect, identified as Troy Allen PHILLIPS Jr., who was wanted in connection to the attempted robbery that was reported to have occurred at the McDonald’s located at 12730 Harbor Dr. [near] Woodbridge (22192) on September 24, was arrested. Two men were previously arrested between November 8-18 in connection to the incident.

Arrested on November 24:

Troy Allen PHILLIPS Jr., 21, of 15502 Chicacoan Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted robbery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Attempted Armed Robbery *ARRESTS [Previously Released] – Officers arrested two suspects identified in connection to the attempted robbery that was reported to have occurred at the McDonald’s located at 12730 Harbor Dr. [near] Woodbridge (22192) on September 24. The suspects, identified as Timothy Damont RUTHERFORD and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were taken into custody between November 8-18. Additionally, officers obtained arrest warrants for a third suspect, identified as Troy Allen PHILLIPS Jr. Attempts to locate PHILLIPS have been unsuccessful.

Attempted Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 24 at 5:18PM, officers responded to the McDonald’s located at 12730 Harbor Dr. [near] Woodbridge (22192) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old woman, and a group of men were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the victim was struck and scratched by the men before the parties separated. A short time later, the suspects returned to the business and attempted to take the victim’s purse while one of the men implied he had a firearm. The victim was able to maintain possession of her purse and separated from the suspects. The suspects left the business prior to police arriving on scene. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Minor injuries were reported.