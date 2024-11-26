Prince William County Expands Addiction Treatment

Prince William County Facility Receives Prestigious OBAT Designation, Enhancing Addiction Treatment Services:

The Prince William County Community Services’ Woodbridge facility has earned the Office-Based Addiction Treatment (OBAT) designation from the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, a certification that elevates the clinic’s standards for addiction care. This recognition allows the facility to access additional Medicaid funding, increasing its capacity to tackle the region’s opioid epidemic with expanded services.

The OBAT designation enables the clinic to provide advanced, patient-centered care, bolstering the county’s Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program. MAT combines FDA-approved medications with counseling and therapy to treat opioid use disorder and support long-term recovery.

“This designation shows we can engage individuals quickly and get them into treatment within 24 to 48 hours, offering them a beacon of hope in their recovery,” said Daniel Manza, Prince William County Recovery Support Program Manager.

The new funding is particularly vital as the region grapples with a significant opioid crisis. Between 2018 and 2023, 454 opioid-related deaths were reported in Greater Prince William, with non-fatal overdoses more than doubling since 2017.

“This allows us to extend critical, life-saving services to individuals facing addiction, offering a holistic approach that promotes long-term recovery,” said Georgia Bachman, Acting Director of Community Services.

The MAT program goes beyond addiction treatment, offering mental health counseling, housing support, and vocational training to help individuals rebuild their lives and maintain recovery. Participants like Shaumbay Fuller and Alma Lopez share how MAT services have helped them regain control over their lives.

The program not only supports individual recovery but also benefits public health by lowering healthcare costs and fostering community resilience. “This designation and additional funding are crucial in our ongoing fight against the opioid epidemic,” said County Executive Chris Shorter. “By investing in proven solutions, we are saving lives and building a healthier community.”