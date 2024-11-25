There’s A Lot to do this Holiday Season in Occoquan

Historic downtown Occoquan, VA, transforms into a festive Hallmark-like town for the holiday season with events such as the Annual Tree Lighting, Santa Sing-A-Long, and Shop Late nights. Visitors can enjoy shopping, entertainment, and family fun while participating in contests and writing letters to Santa through mid-December.

Press release:

SHOP, DINE, & WIN CONTEST

November 23 – December 15

Historic District

Shop and dine at your favorite Occoquan businesses for a chance to win $1,600+ in Occoquan business gift cards! Occoquan merchants have unique offerings of home decor, clothing, gourmet food, fine art, beauty, chocolates, jewelry, stationery, and gifts for all ages. See a list of participating businesses and rules for play at visitoccoquanva.com/holiday.

SHOP SMALL WEEKEND

November 29 – December 1

Historic District

Occoquan is home to 80+ brick and mortar small businesses, open all year long! When you #shopsmall and #shoplocal, you’re supporting your neighborhood artists, independent shopkeepers, restaurant owners, and their hardworking staff. Businesses are busy curating unique holiday selections just for you and many will have Black Friday and Shop Small Saturday sales!

SANTA SING-A-LONG

December 7 at 11:00am

River Mill Park

Visit with Santa while you are in town! The big guy will arrive by boat at the town dock at Mamie Davis Park (202 Mill Street) around 10:30am. Kids of all ages are then invited to parade with Santa down Mill Street to River Mill Park, where he will have a sing-a-long with kids. This event is free, no tickets required. Sponsored in part by VFW Post 7916.

HOLIDAY SHOP LATE NIGHTS

December 6, 13, and 20

Historic District

Need a little extra time to get all that #shopsmall holiday shopping done? Select businesses will be open until 8 p.m. or later on Friday nights in December, giving you more time to get the good stuff. See a list of participating businesses at visitoccoquanva.com/shoplate.

LETTERS TO SANTA

November 23 – December 15

Occoquan Town Hall

Drop your letter to Santa in our special North Pole mailboxes at Town Hall (314 Mill Street) or Tiny Supply Co. (125 Mill Street) from November 23 to December 15. Free coloring and fill-in Santa letters with envelopes will be available to kids of all ages at Tiny Supply Co. If you include a return address, Santa will send a personalized letter back!

For updates or to learn more about holiday events in Occoquan, go to visitoccoquanva.com/holiday.