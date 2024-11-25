New Rappahannock River Crossing Study Survey Now Open

FAMPO’s River Crossing Parkway Study Survey is open until January 3, 2025, inviting public feedback on transportation development in the Fredericksburg region. The survey allows residents to share opinions on the project’s impact on regional needs, the community, and access to goods and services.
Press Release:
FAMPO’s River Crossing Parkway Study Survey is now open until January 3rd, 2025! If you drive, walk, or roll in the Fredericksburg region, you can make an impact on how transportation develops by providing feedback during public comment periods. You are invited to provide feedback on the River Crossing Parkway Study by completing our online survey. To view the presentation boards used during our November 20th River Crossing Study Public Meeting, please click here.