Business Manassas EDA to Discuss Future Use, Demolition of Manassas Shopping Center By Potomac Local News Published November 25, 2024 at 3:49PM | Updated December 1, 2024 at 6:47PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Economic Development #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #Manassas Local #Manassas Shopping Center