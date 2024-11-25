Man Charged in Homicide Near Manassas

On November 23, officers responded to a shooting in Manassas where a 45-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was located the following morning and charged with murder, among other charges.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Murder Investigation – On November 23 at 9:09PM, officers responded to 8000 block of Stream Walk Lane [near] Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, later identified as a 45-year-old man, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation revealed the accused and victim were involved in a physical altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times. Police searched the area for the suspect who left the scene and was not initially located. Detectives located the accused early the following morning nearby in the Manassas area, where he was detained without incident. This incident was not random. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Zahir Adbul-Rahman MUJAHID, was arrested.

Arrested on November 24:

Zahir Adbul-Rahman MUJAHID, 38, of no fixed address

Charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Horace Roy JOHNSON, 45, of no fixed address