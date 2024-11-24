One Charged, One Wanted in Prince William Home Invasion

Detectives have identified a second suspect in connection with a home invasion at Ravens Crest Apartments on October 13 and obtained warrants for his arrest. One suspect was charged on October 29, and the investigation continues to locate the second individual.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Burglary while Armed *ADDITIONAL SUSPECT IDENTIFIED – While continuing the investigation, detectives identified the second suspect, Jrrysawn Aushaude COOK, believed to be involved in the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at the Ravens Crest Apartments located in the 8100 block of Doubletree Ct [near] Manassas (20109) on October 13, and obtained warrants for his arrest. An additional suspect was previously arrested in October in connection to the investigation.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Jrrysawn Aushaude COOK, 23, of the 3800 block of Beech Down Dr. in Chantilly

Described as a black male, approximately 6’1”, 130lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes

Wanted for burglary, assault & battery, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Burglary while Armed *ARREST [Previously Released] – On October 29, one of the suspects, identified as Stivan Zlatiev DIMITROV, sought in connection to the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at the Ravens Crest Apartments located in the 8100 block of Doubletree Ct [near] Manassas (20109) on October 13, was arrested. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to locate the second suspect involved in the incident.

Burglary while Armed [Previously Released] – On October 13 at 11:41PM, officers responded to the Ravens Crest Apartments located in the 8100 block of Doubletree Ct [near] Manassas (20109) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was inside the residence when she heard a knock at the door. When the victim opened the door slightly, two unknown men sprayed her in the face with an eye irritant before forcing their way inside the apartment. Once inside the residence, the men rummaged through and damaged property before leaving. No property was reported missing, and no injuries were reported. This incident does not appear to be random.