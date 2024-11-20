Virginia Committee Discusses Codifying Marriage Equality in State Constitution By Potomac Local News Published November 20, 2024 at 11:27AM | Updated November 20, 2024 at 12:46PM Virignia State Capitol This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #General Assembly #Locals Only #Michelle Maldonado #Paul Milde #Rozia Henson