Meet the Principal: Q+A with Round Elementary’s Andrew Wilson

Welcome (or welcome back) to a Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.”

We started this series at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year with the nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County Schools, but let’s turn our attention to the new and existing Manassas City Public Schools principals. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Andrew Wilson, the principal of Round Elementary School since 2018. Wilson has been with MCPS since 2013 and has worked at Osbourn High School as assistant principal and dean of students. He also has experience in teaching special education.

Why Manassas City, and why Round Elementary?

You can see and realize your direct impact on the community. Working in Manassas City gives you a true sense of purpose. There is an authentic and unique sense of community in Manassas City. It feels like family. We are all interdependent, working together to support the needs of our students and families. The level of fulfillment and reward available within this work is hard to describe. You can see it in the students as they learn and grow. You can feel it in the relationships that are built to last. You can experience it as we support and develop our community, arm in arm, hand in hand, step in step.

Can you share a recent initiative or project you’re particularly proud of?

Our school vision and shared values are important to us at Round. We feel strongly that our actions are aligned directly with our vision and values. Our vision defines our purpose and our values define our path. School Vision: Every day, we will increase access to opportunity for all students. Shared Values: Provide a Safe Environment, Build Positive Relationships, Communicate to Empower, Maintain High Expectations

What inspired you to pursue a leadership role in education?

Children need high-performing schools to access the life opportunities that they deserve. Schools need dedicated teachers and leaders to foster the learning, growth and environment that students need and deserve. Our students deserve someone willing to fight for them.

What are some of your long-term goals for Round?