Local UVA Health Centers Receive Top Safety Grade

On Nov. 15, UVA Health announced its medical centers in Haymarket and Manassas received “A” safety grades — the highest possible grade — for the fall by the Leapfrog Group.

The group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns a letter grade from A to F to hospitals across the United States based on more than 30 measures, including errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems in place to prevent harm.

Hospitals that receive As “excel in 22 evidence-based measures and by actively protecting patients from harm and improving outcomes such as reduced length of stay and mortality rates,” a press release from UVA Health stated.

The UVA Health centers in Haymarket and Manassas received the A grade for the 13th year in a row; less than 30% of hospitals in the U.S. received this distinction this year.

“I am proud to once again recognize the dedication and hard work of our exceptional healthcare team, whose commitment to meeting the needs of our communities while prioritizing patient safety is unwavering,” Erik Shannon, CEO of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper, said. “Quality and patient safety are central to our 10-year strategic plan and guide us on delivering a positive patient experience. Our extraordinary team exemplifies dedication to a culture of safety and continuous improvement, ensuring the highest standards of care for everyone, every day.”

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said this was a significant accomplishment for the local hospitals.

“It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first,” Binder said.