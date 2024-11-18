Meet the Principal: Q+A with Weems Elementary’s Michele Hupman

Welcome (or welcome back) to a Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.”

We started this series at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year with the nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County Schools, but now let’s turn our attention to the new and existing Manassas City Public Schools principals. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Michele Hupman, the principal of Weems Elementary School since 2022. Hupman has more than 15 years of education experience as a teaching assistant, teacher, administrative intern and summer school principal.

Why Manassas City, and why Weems Elementary?

What I love most about Manassas City is the small size of the school division. The people here have personal relationships with one another and provide high levels of support. Everyone in MCPS directly impacts student achievement, no matter their role, and it is evident when you interact with anyone who works here. I am the proud principal of Weems and love the school community. Our staff is outstanding and are champions for our students. Our community supports our teachers and continuously show their appreciation for the work we do.

Can you share a recent initiative or project you’re particularly proud of?

Last year, we did a soft launch of Sources of Strength, which is a part of the social-emotional learning curriculum to help students develop their personal strength, resilience, and healthy coping strategies. This year, we have expanded our program and it is being taught by our classroom teachers in every classroom in our building. I am excited about the work we have done so far and look forward to positive outcomes for our students that will help them throughout their lives.

What inspired you to pursue a leadership role in education?

I entered the field of education a little later in life than most of my colleagues and was inspired by the power of education to equalize the playing field for everyone. While I found teaching to be a very fulfilling role, I wanted to have a greater impact on the school community and pursued my endorsement in administration. I love helping our teachers develop their skills so they can better serve our students. I believe that there is no greater calling than helping your community thrive and this is what I strive for each and every day at Weems.

What are some of your long-term goals for Weems?