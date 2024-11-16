Publisher's Post

Publisher’s Post: Christmas Music Plays Now

By Uriah Kiser

Good morning. We’ve been following a major crash in Stafford County that closed Interstate 95. Updates here, and we’ll keep posting new information as we get it.

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It’s here: WASH-FM (97.1) switched to around-the-clock Christmas music at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Have a great Saturday, and enjoy the sunshine. Thanks for your continued support of local news in our community.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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