Publisher’s Post: Christmas Music Plays Now

Good morning. We’ve been following a major crash in Stafford County that closed Interstate 95. Updates here, and we’ll keep posting new information as we get it.

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It’s here: WASH-FM (97.1) switched to around-the-clock Christmas music at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Have a great Saturday, and enjoy the sunshine. Thanks for your continued support of local news in our community.