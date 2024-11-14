VDOT Announces Fleetwood Drive Daytime Closures in Nokesville

Press Release:

Fleetwood Drive (Route 611) between Parkgate Drive (Route 653) and Aden Road (Route 646) will be closed to through traffic Monday, Nov. 18; Tuesday, Nov. 19; Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Those needing to reach properties along Fleetwood Drive will have access; however, drivers will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement (located on the Fleetwood Drive side of the intersection at Parkgate Drive) in either direction.

Through traffic will be detoured via Parkgate Drive, Brookfield Road (Route 654) and Aden Road back to Fleetwood Drive. Drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs.