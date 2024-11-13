Prince William Launches Survey to Guide $3 Million in Federal Funds

Prince William County’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is now conducting its Housing and Community Needs Survey to gather resident perspectives on these needs.

Because the county, the City of Manassas and Manassas Park receive $3 million in federal funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the county is administering this survey to best determine where the highest needs are in the community.

Some of the questions on the form are:

In your opinion, what type of housing is needed?

What type of public improvements are needed?

What public service needs do you see in your community?

What groups of people have the most need?

What types of community facilities are needed?

What types of needs are in your community for people experiencing or at risk-of homelessness?

Joan Duckett, the director of OHCD, emphasized the importance of community input.

“Hearing directly from residents provides us with valuable guidance on how to prioritize and direct our resources. Community feedback is essential to shaping programs that meet the unique needs of our area, and it allows us to make informed decisions that support a stronger, more resilient community,” Duckett said.

There is an opportunity to participate in a work group to discuss further the housing and community needs. Responses are kept anonymous.

Click here to be taken to the form.