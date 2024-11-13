News Democrats Narrowly Send Virginia Voting Rights Amendment Aiming to End Governor’s Control Over Voting Rights Restoration By Uriah Kiser Published November 13, 2024 at 3:42PM | Updated January 18, 2025 at 1:13PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #General Assembly #Joshua Cole #Locals Only #Paul Milde #Rozia Henson #Virginia