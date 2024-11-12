Local Art Teacher to Receive National Excellence Award

Kelly Wasson, an art teacher at Independence Nontraditional School, will receive the Council for Art Education’s Award of Excellence for her efforts in the state’s Youth Art Month.

Wasson was the Youth Art Month Chair for the Virginia Art Education Association (VAEA), which takes place each year in March across the United States. Wasson is being recognized for her digital portfolio, which highlights various activities that took place during Youth Art Month across the Commonwealth.

According to a Prince William County Schools press release, Wasson’s portfolio included many events and celebrations. Youth Art Month is often a way for art educators to showcase their students’ artwork via festivals, social media posts or community events.

“It feels truly wonderful to receive recognition. When I began my journey as a new art teacher, I relied heavily on VAEA and gained invaluable insights from their numerous professional development opportunities. Now, as a veteran art educator, I am eager to give back as much as possible. It’s inspiring to consider that Virginia stands out as one of the leading states in promoting the arts,” Wasson said.

The veteran teacher has always strived to create opportunities for students and unite them through art, Manassas’ Independent Nontraditional Principal Stephanie Bretzke said.

“Her passion and belief that art unites our students’ minds and lives and creates opportunities for them to make cross-curricular connections through the visual arts is what makes [her] unique,” Bretzke said. “I have known that she is a huge advocate for students at Independence Nontraditional School and PWCS, but to know that her knowledge and skill is being recognized at the national level is a true testament to the work she does as an educator.”