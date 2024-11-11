Thank You, Veterans

Today, on Veterans Day, we at Potomac Local News extend our heartfelt gratitude to the veterans of Virginia. We deeply appreciate your service and sacrifices for our country and honor your dedication.

Virginia is home to a vibrant community of over 680,000 veterans, representing 11% of the state’s adult population. Veterans in our state have contributed greatly to our economy and communities, with many involved in vital roles across various industries. Approximately 70% of Virginia veterans are employed, and many leverage the state’s educational and vocational resources to build civilian careers.

In addition, nearly 90% of Virginia’s veterans are enrolled in VA health care, ensuring they have access to the medical and mental health services they deserve. The state’s commitment to veterans includes various support services such as job training programs and housing assistance.

Today, we reflect on the courage and resilience you have shown in service and building strong futures here at home. Thank you for everything you do, and know that Virginia is committed to supporting you just as you have supported us.

Happy Veterans Day!