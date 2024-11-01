Subramanyam, Clancy Battling it out for Open House Seat

From The Center Square:

The districts most likely to shift Virginia’s current balance of power in the House of Representatives from Democratic to Republican would be District 7 or 10, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project – but that may prove a tough feat for District 10’s Republican Mike Clancy.

Clancy is a lawyer, tech executive and “national media commentator,” according to his campaign website. He was the clear winner of the district’s Republican primary, capturing nearly 65% of the vote. But he has never been elected to state-level office before. At the same time, his competitor is Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, elected to the state Senate after two terms in its House of Delegates.