Manassas Looking to Fill These Board, Commission Vacancies

The City of Manassas has several boards and commissions that work to inform City Council’s decisions by studying issues, plans and policies.

There are several vacancies in Manassas, and here’s a comprehensive list of the immediate openings with the roles and responsibilities. If any of these positions are of interest, there’s an application and interview process for each.

For information on expired or ending terms, please visit the boards and commissions website.

Board of Zoning Appeals

The purpose of the Board of Zoning and Appeals is to hear and decide requests for variances from the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance and to hear and decide appeals from the decisions of the Zoning Administrator. This Board requires a filing of the State Disclosure of Real Estate Holdings.

How many vacancies? One

One When is it open? Immediately. The term lasts until June 30, 2027.

Immediately. The term lasts until June 30, 2027. How long is this term? Five years.

Five years. When do they meet? Second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. Who can I contact? Christen Miller, Community Development Admin Associate II; [email protected] , 703-257-8223

Cemeteries Committee

The Citizens Advisory Committee for Cemeteries advises the city on the maintenance and improvement of existing cemeteries within the city.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When is it open? Immediately. The term lasts until June 30.

Immediately. The term lasts until June 30. When do they meet? Third Wednesday of each month.

Third Wednesday of each month. Who can I contact? Tim Fitzwater, Buildings and Grounds Manager; [email protected] , 703-257-8372

Historic Resources Board

The Manassas Historic Resources Board (HRB) advises City Council on matters of historical interest to the city, including historic preservation, education, cultural programs and tourism promotion. The HRB acts as an advisory board to the Manassas Museum System within the Parks, Culture, and Recreation Division, fosters wider awareness of the city’s historic legacy and promotes responsible stewardship of historic resources, both public and private.

How many vacancies? Two.

Two. When is it open? Immediately. One position lasts until June 30, 2026, and the other lasts until June 30, 2027.

Immediately. One position lasts until June 30, 2026, and the other lasts until June 30, 2027. When do they meet? First Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.

First Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Who can I contact? Jean Jensen; [email protected] , 703-257-8451

Manassas Regional Airport Commission

The Manassas Regional Airport Commission advises management by overseeing the operation and maintenance of existing and future facilities to ensure the enforcement of the Minimum Standards and the Rules and Regulations of the Airport as adopted and amended.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When is it open? Immediately and lasts until June 30, 2026.

Immediately and lasts until June 30, 2026. When do they meet? Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Who can I contact? Patricia Bibber; [email protected] , 703-257-8261

Parks and Recreation Committee

The Parks and Recreation Committee encourages and develops community awareness, appreciation, involvement, and use of the City’s recreation and park facilities, services,and programs. The Parks and Recreation Committee acts as an advisory group to the Parks, Culture, and Recreation Division on parks, facilities, services and programs.

How many vacancies? One.

One. When is it open? Immediately and lasts until June 30, 2026.

Immediately and lasts until June 30, 2026. When do they meet? Second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.

Second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Who can I contact? Kisha Wilson-Sogunro; [email protected] , 703-257-8240

Solid Waste Committee

Advise Manassas City Council, as appropriate, on matters regarding solid waste and recycling within the City. This includes but is not limited to refuse and recycling collection, education and community outreach, litter control activity and enforcement. Advise Public Works via the Refuse and Recycling Coordinator. Evaluate and formulate policy recommendations for approval by the City Council, this includes, but not limited to, strategic planning. Work in cooperation with community organizations, Homeowners Associations and other groups for the general benefit of the residents of Manassas on matter related to Solid Waste and Recycling. Foster wider awareness of the responsibility that residents share with the City of Manassas to ensure that solid waste is handled and disposed of in an environmentally safe, practical, and sustainable manner and that positive efforts are made to reduce and recycle waste wherever possible. Consider and comment on other matters of general community interest and concern as requested by City Council or the Refuse and Recycling Coordinator.

How many vacancies? Three.

Three. When is it open? Immediately. One term lasts until June 30, 2025, and another lasts until June 30, 2026.

Immediately. One term lasts until June 30, 2025, and another lasts until June 30, 2026. When do they meet? Third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Who can I contact? Colleen Burroughs, Refuse and Recycling Coordinator; [email protected] , 703-257-8256

Utility Commission

The Utility Commission is primarily responsible for existing and any future water, sanitary sewer and electric utilities belonging to the city.