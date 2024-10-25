Manassas Preview: Oct. 28 Manassas City Council Meeting By Caitlyn Meisner Published October 25, 2024 at 2:39PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #Manassas City Public Schools #Manassas Local #Manassas Regional Airport