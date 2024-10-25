Broadway Star Joins Osbourn High Choir On Stage

Arbender Robinson, a Broadway Guest Artist in Residence, taught a masterclass and performed with students at Osbourn High School earlier this month as part of the choir’s fall concert, “Why We Sing.”

Robinson made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of “Hairspray” as Seaweed. Since then, he’s been in various Broadway productions, including “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” “Hair,” “Ragtime,” “The Lion King,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “The Book of Mormon” and “Les Misérables.”

During his three days with the choir, Robinson taught a three-hour masterclass, discussed his journey to Broadway, provided students with industry insights and took questions from students. A ninth-grade student, Maliya Trammell, performed “Rise Up,” and Robinson provided acting tips through song.

Sherlee Glomb, the OHS choral director, collaborated with Robinson to build anticipation for the spring musical, “Night on Broadway.” Students will also have the opportunity to attend Broadway and touring productions in Washington, D.C. and New York City.

Robinson performed his staple audition piece, “Hold On” from “The Secret Garden” and joined the Osbourn High choir during their finale piece with Laura Mills, an OHS choir alumna and president of the ARTfactory.