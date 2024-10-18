Manassas

Nearly 1,800 Lose Power in Manassas

By Uriah Kiser
[Photo: American Public Power Association/Unsplash]

Nearly 1,800 customers were affected by a power outage that struck just before 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, impacting residents and businesses across several areas, including Farmington Court, Hasting Drive, and Nantucket Court.

Crews are currently working to repair two underground connections that caused the outage. As of the latest update, power has been restored to the majority of affected customers, but 37 homes and businesses remain without electricity. Officials expect power to be fully restored within one to two hours as crews continue to make repairs.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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