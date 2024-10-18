Nearly 1,800 Lose Power in Manassas

Nearly 1,800 customers were affected by a power outage that struck just before 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2024, impacting residents and businesses across several areas, including Farmington Court, Hasting Drive, and Nantucket Court.

Crews are currently working to repair two underground connections that caused the outage. As of the latest update, power has been restored to the majority of affected customers, but 37 homes and businesses remain without electricity. Officials expect power to be fully restored within one to two hours as crews continue to make repairs.