Promote Your Event for FREE on Potomac Local News

Have you got an event coming up? Whether it’s a community gathering, business workshop, charity fundraiser, or festival, you can easily promote it on our Potomac Local News Events Calendar — and the best part? It’s completely FREE!

Simply submit your event through our quick and easy form to get it in front of thousands of local readers. Events posted on our calendar can also be featured in our weekly newsletters, reaching an even broader audience across Prince William County, Stafford, Manassas, and Fredericksburg.

Want even more exposure? You can upgrade to a paid promotion that guarantees your event will be highlighted in multiple news emails and showcased on our homepage for 14 days — giving your event the spotlight it deserves!

Take advantage of this great opportunity and get the community’s attention for your event today!