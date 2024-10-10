Obituary: Peter Karl Raimondi (1950-2024)

Peter Karl Raimondi (Age 74)

Peter Karl Raimondi, 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Janice Raimondi entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 8, 2024. His Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, October 21, 2024 at 12:30. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.

Peter was born July 13, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, son of John Raimondi and Frances Tropea Raimondi. He faithfully served his country in the Army and as a civil servant in the Federal Government. He enjoyed fishing, was a Turtle Volunteer in Melbourne, FL, and an active runner, completing the Marine Corps Marathon. He was also active with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to find a cure for Parkinsons.

He is survived by his daughter, Alexa Raimondi and her husband Michael McCormick; two grandchildren, Mary McCormick, Peter McCormick; brother, Carl Raimondi and his wife Francine Raimondi.

Peter was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Mary.

Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Grand Central Station PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Submitted by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mt. Pleasant Chapel