Upcoming Film Screening in Lake Ridge: Local Filmmaker Showcases Fredericksburg in New Film “Written by Mike”

Water’s End Brewery in Lake Ridge is set to host a special screening of “Written by Mike,” a film shot in the heart of Virginia that captures the essence of Fredericksburg and its surrounding locales. The screening is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at 8:30 p.m. at the brewery’s Dillingham Square location in Lake Ridge.

Directed by Richmond-based filmmaker Ryan Cudahy, the film paints an intimate portrait of two couples navigating the tumultuous waters of family trauma and personal illness. “Written by Mike” is more than a narrative; it’s a therapeutic journey through the eyes of its creator. “I wrote this film as a way to deal with my own experiences with mental health and family,” Cudahy explains. “It was a healing process that took over five years to refine.”

Fredericksburg, with its quaint charm and vibrant business community, was chosen as the primary filming location, offering a picturesque backdrop that significantly contributes to the film’s narrative depth. “I wanted to showcase the small-town feel of Fredericksburg while highlighting its beautiful downtown and supportive local businesses,” said Cudahy. The film features several local establishments, including the Red Dragon Brewery and the Curitiba Art Café, enhancing its authentic Virginia flavor.

The film has already made rounds in the Virginia film circuit, receiving accolades for its heartfelt portrayal and stunning visual representation of Virginia’s landscapes. According to Cudahy, the support from local businesses and the Virginia Film Office was pivotal in bringing his vision to life.

A $5 donation is suggested for the screening, with a portion of the proceeds going to Region 10, a mental health wellness center, underscoring the film’s commitment to mental health awareness. “It’s important for us to not only tell a compelling story but also to make a positive impact,” Cudahy added.

“Written by Mike” represents a significant achievement for Cudahy, who also serves as the programming director for the Fredericksburg Film Festival. Looking ahead, he is focused on enriching the local film scene and promoting Virginia as a prime destination for filmmakers.

For those unable to attend the premiere, “Written by Mike” will be available for streaming on November 15 through Green Apple Entertainment, with additional platforms to be announced later. This local screening provides a unique opportunity for community members to support regional cinema and enjoy a story deeply rooted in Virginia’s landscapes.