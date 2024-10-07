Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Route 1 in Stafford for Six Hours

A tractor-trailer crash closed both directions of Route 1 in Stafford County for six hours on Sunday, October 6, 2024. The crash occurred at around 4:26 p.m. near the intersection of South Campus Boulevard near Stafford Hospital, according to Darragh Frye with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The tractor-trailer was hauling plywood, struck a bridge carrying Route 1 traffic over the Accokeek Creek, and damaged guardrails. As VDOT crews assisted with traffic control, both northbound and southbound lanes of Route 1 were reduced to a single lane. All lanes reopened around 11:40 p.m.

Stafford County Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur reported that the driver suffered minor injuries, and a small fuel spill was quickly contained and cleaned. At this time, no charges have been filed, and an accident report is still being completed.

VDOT has scheduled a bridge inspection for Monday morning to assess any structural damage caused by the crash.