Opinion: Mayor Michelle Davis Younger Has Made Politics Personal

As Manassas prepares for Election Day on November 5, 2024, Mayor Michelle Davis Younger’s actions during her time in office have shown a concerning pattern: a tendency to make politics personal, holding grudges against those who disagree with her, and even daring to ask challenging questions.

Mayor Davis Younger has consistently demonstrated that she only values positive press and wants to control the narrative about her time in office. Her use of the phrase “Our Manassas” over the past four years implies a sense of unity, but it’s a unity that seems conditional—only extending to those who fully support her vision and leadership. Anyone who questions her motives or approach, whether political opponents or local journalists, finds themselves on the receiving end of her ire.

A striking example of this came during a voter forum organized by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce on October 1, 2024. Davis Younger expressed frustration that it wasn’t a debate where she could directly challenge her opponent, Xiao Yin “Tang” Byrom. But beyond that, she made her distaste for Potomac Local’s presence known, stating, “They invited a journalist that has never said anything nice about me.” This comment is baffling, given that we have written several positive articles about her, covering her community initiatives like “Walks with the Mayor” and “Friday Lunch with the Mayor.”

However, it seems the mayor’s definition of “nice” only applies to outlets that avoid asking critical questions. Despite our efforts to provide balanced coverage, including following up with direct questions and covering her public meetings, Davis Younger has refused to grant us an interview since announcing her candidacy for mayor in 2019.

It was only under pressure, during this election season, that she finally provided an exclusive statement—but only after being confronted by a freelance reporter at an early voting polling station. Her disdain for open dialogue and transparency with the press speaks volumes about how she views the role of media in politics.

Even more troubling, Mayor Davis Younger has played the victim card, lamenting to a majority Black congregation at First Baptist Church of Manassas that she has faced “hate” as the first Black woman to serve as Manassas mayor. While there is no denying the unfortunate reality of discrimination, the mayor’s reluctance to elaborate on these claims or provide specific examples raises questions about whether she is using identity as a shield from legitimate criticism.

This pattern of personalizing politics extends beyond the press. Stories have emerged from citizens like Simone Reddington, host of the “Until They Kick Us Out” podcast, who recounted how Davis Younger refused to speak with her after a “Lunch with the Mayor” event because she knew Reddington supported her opponent. Such behavior is not only unprofessional but undemocratic. A mayor should be willing to engage with all constituents, regardless of their political affiliations.

As voters in Manassas head to the polls, they should ask themselves: Do we want a mayor who makes politics personal and retaliates against those who question her, or do we want a leader who can handle dissent with grace and foster an open, inclusive environment for all? The future of “Our Manassas” depends on that answer.