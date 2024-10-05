Podcast: Behind the Scenes with the Cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Story”

In this episode of the Potomac Local News podcast, host Uriah Kiser interviews Ashlee Waldbauer, Kadejah Onè, and Sarah Andersen, three lead performers in Riverside Center for the Performing Arts production of “Beautiful: The Carole King Story.”

The trio shares their experiences portraying iconic figures, their challenges, and the timeless music shaping this beloved musical.

Here’s what listeners can expect:

Host Uriah Kiser introduces the three talented actresses from Beautiful, setting the stage for an engaging conversation about their roles and the production.

1:00 – Ashlee Waldbauer on Playing Carole King

Ashlee, who plays Carole King, discusses how stepping into the shoes of such a well-known figure came with its own set of challenges. She opens up about battling imposter syndrome during rehearsals and how she ultimately found confidence through her connection to the role.

4:00 – Sarah Andersen on Playing Cynthia Weil

Sarah talks about her portrayal of Cynthia Weil, a dynamic woman with a powerful presence. She explains how she developed her character, the chemistry between Cynthia and Barry Mann, and how both onstage and offstage friendships helped her bring authenticity to the role.

6:00 – Kadejah Onè on Her Powerful Character

Kadejah shares insights into her character, part of a Black girl group trying to navigate the segregated music industry of the time. She talks about how her character’s assertiveness and courage were critical in achieving a Billboard hit, especially during the civil rights movement.

8:00 – The Energy of the Production

The cast reflects on the fast-paced, high-energy nature of the show. Ashlee notes the constant costume and set changes, while Sarah highlights the joy of being part of a production where there is always something happening on stage—even during scene transitions.

10:00 – The Evolution of Music

Uriah and Kadejah discuss the shifting landscape of the music industry in the 1960s, when artists like Carole King began to take creative control. They reflect on how the music of that time had a lasting impact and continues to resonate with audiences today.

12:00 – Why This Show Matters

The actresses express their belief in the emotional depth of the show. Kadejah speaks about the power of the story and its ability to inspire hope, while Ashlee and Sarah emphasize the importance of showcasing female empowerment through music and storytelling.

14:00 – Final Thoughts

The episode wraps up with the cast sharing what they hope audiences take away from Beautiful. Ashlee highlights Carole King’s journey to creative self-discovery, while Sarah reflects on the rare chance female composers had in the music industry and the importance of this story.

Tune in to this insightful podcast for a behind-the-scenes look at “Beautiful: The Carole King Story, and hear more about how these actresses bring the legend of Carole King to life on stage.