Supervisors to Vote on 102 New Homes: Bradley South Development Near Manassas

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will convene on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 7 p.m. to deliberate and vote on a proposed residential development in the Coles Magisterial District. The project, known as Bradley South, seeks to rezone approximately 10.15 acres of land from A-1 (Agricultural) to PMR (Planned Mixed Residential) to allow for the construction of 102 townhomes.

The site is on the east side of Dumfries Road (Route 234), about 115 feet northeast of the intersection with Godwin Drive, near Manassas, near a newly-opened interchange with Prince William Parkway.

The rezoning application proposes a shift in land use for the property, which is currently designated as A-1, Agricultural, in the Comprehensive Plan. If approved, the property would be transformed into a residential neighborhood consistent with the RN-3 (Residential Neighborhood) designation in the county’s plan, which calls for mixed residential development.

The Prince William County Planning Commission previously reviewed the project and recommended approving the rezoning request on July 17, 2024. The Board of County Supervisors will now determine the project’s fate after hearing from interested citizens during the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC, is the applicant behind the proposal, with plans to build single-family attached townhomes on the property. The development plan also includes various modifications and waivers for building configurations, landscape buffers, and transportation improvements to integrate with the surrounding area.

Residents and stakeholders have had the opportunity to review the plans over the past few months, with county staff ultimately recommending approval based on the project’s alignment with public necessity, general welfare, and zoning principles.

The meeting will occur at 1 County Complex in Woodbridge. Here’s the agenda, and information to view it online.