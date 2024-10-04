Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Enchants This October at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

This October, the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Children’s Theatre is set to delight audiences with its staging of Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka.” The musical, scheduled for performances every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday throughout the month, except for a break on Thursday, October 24, promises a captivating adventure for all ages.

Adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, with music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, the production is based on Dahl’s timeless story, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The show features the beloved songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and introduces new tunes by Bricusse and Newley, transporting audiences into Willy Wonka’s mysterious and wondrous chocolate factory.

The show will take place at a specific time each day of the week: On Tuesdays and Thursdays, doors will open at 10:30 a.m. to accommodate school groups wishing to eat their lunches before the show begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturdays start later, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and the performance kicking off at 1 p.m. Each show is designed to last one hour, fitting perfectly into a family-friendly schedule.

Sensory-Friendly Performance

The theatre will present an exceptional sensory-friendly performance of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” on October 19 at 10 a.m. This unique showing creates a supportive environment for children and adults with sensory processing differences. During the show, the lights will remain on, and a quiet room will be available, allowing attendees to experience the performance comfortably and according to their needs. Additionally, sensory-friendly bags will be provided by Cooking Autism, Inc., enhancing the experience for those who might find the theatre setting challenging.

Pack a lunch

No meal or beverage service will be provided, so attendees can bring lunches to enjoy before the performances. Tickets are available for $20 per person, and children under three can enjoy the show for free. An additional $3 online processing fee applies to each ticket purchased through the theatre’s website.

For group tickets for Tuesday and Thursday shows, contact Group Sales at 540.479.1356. Saturday tickets can be purchased online at www.riversidedt.com or by calling the Box Office at 540-370-4300.