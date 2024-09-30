Updated 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024 — In a significant shift aimed at enhancing commuter services along the I-66 corridor, the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC) has approved a plan to introduce new state-funded bus routes and eliminate the underused Gainesville-Reston commuter bus route 618. This decision comes after thorough studies identified the need for expanded services and better resource utilization.

The new routes, proposed to serve Front Royal and Warrenton, are designed to support the recently expanded I-66 express lanes and introduce new commuting options for residents. The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Long-Distance Commuter Bus Study and the Shenandoah County Public Transit Feasibility Study identified these routes as necessary.

“These new routes will utilize the expanded roadway and commuter lot infrastructure, providing critical connectivity and enhanced travel options for our community,” said Perrin Palistrant, Director of Planning and Service Delivery at PRTC. The services are slated to begin mid-December 2024, just in time for the holiday season, promising a smoother and more efficient commuting experience.

Concurrently, PRTC plans to discontinue the Gainesville-Reston Bus Route 618 due to persistently low ridership. Despite multiple marketing efforts and collaborations with transportation partners, the route has failed to attract sufficient commuter interest, typically hovering in the low single digits. The service has been in place since 2022.

The proposed changes are expected to be funded entirely by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), reflecting a strategic redirection of state resources towards more heavily utilized routes. Public hearings on these proposed changes are scheduled for mid-October, offering a platform for community feedback before final recommendations are presented in November.

“The reallocation of resources towards more viable commuter routes reflects our commitment to efficient and effective public transportation,” said Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Director Dr. Robert A. “Bob” Schneider. “We encourage all affected and interested parties to participate in the upcoming public hearings to voice their opinions and learn more about the changes.”