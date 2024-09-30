Manassas Mayoral Forum to be Streamed Live for Remote Viewers

Manassas is gearing up for an engaging Mayoral Forum on October 1, 2024. The event, featuring incumbent Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger (D) and challenger Xiao-Yin Tang Byrom (R), will be held at the Manassas Museum, located at 9101 Prince William Street. Doors open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will commence promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Organized to give residents a direct channel to hear from the candidates about their visions and policies, the forum promises a thorough discourse on local issues. It will be moderated by trusted local entities, including InsideNova and the Prince William Times, and Potomac Local News.

Registration is mandatory for those planning to attend in person. Details are available on the event’s website. The venue will also provide light refreshments.

Understanding the importance of reaching a broader audience, the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will extend its service to the community by streaming the debate live on its official Facebook page. This service primarily targets those who cannot attend the forum in person. Interested viewers can access the live stream at facebook.com/pwchamber.

The Prince William Chamber notes that while it aims to provide uninterrupted streaming, it reserves the right to end the broadcast at any time and is not responsible for any potential streaming interruptions. This measure ensures that the event remains exclusive to registered and present attendees should there be any unforeseen issues with the online broadcast, the chamber states.

The Prince William Chamber provided the candidates with the questions in advance.

Early voting for the mayoral election, three open seats on the city council, and two on the school board is underway at the city’s voter registration office. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.