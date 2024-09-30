Manassas Honors Former Mayor Hal Parrish with Portrait Unveiling

In a ceremony filled with camaraderie and nostalgia, former Mayor Hal Parrish was celebrated at the City Council chambers with the unveiling of his portrait. This event gathered community members and local dignitaries to honor his decades of service. The picture, a creation by Mary Reilly of Creative Brush Studios, captures Parrish’s dedication and service to the city he loves.

Reflecting on his extensive service, Hal Parrish shared, “I’ve had the privilege of serving in this very room, and while much has changed, my commitment to Manassas has only grown. It’s about service—to our country, our community, and the wonderful people who make up this city.”

Parrish’s tenure as mayor saw significant developments, including the revitalization of Old Town and the construction of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, which has become a cultural beacon in the region. “The transformation of Old Town into a bustling district for dining and shopping and the establishment of the Hylton Performing Arts Center are among the accomplishments I cherish most,” said Parrish. “These projects weren’t just about building structures, but fostering community and culture.”

During the ceremony, Delegate Ian Lovejoy (R), a former Manassas City Councilman who served with Parrish, presented a proclamation from the Virginia General Assembly commending Parrish for his “integrity and commitment to civic leadership.” In a touching moment, Parrish was also presented with a Virginia flag that had flown over the Capitol, symbolizing the widespread appreciation for his public service efforts.

The portrait reveal was a moment of pride for Parrish and the community. “Seeing the portrait for the first time, I was reminded of every wrinkle, every laugh, every challenge we’ve faced together. Mary captured not just my likeness but the essence of what we’ve accomplished together in Manassas,” Parrish commented.

As family, friends, and colleagues gathered for photographs, the warmth and affection for the former mayor were palpable. The evening concluded with Parrish inviting the Monassas Cattlemen’s Association, a group he humorously noted would have their fun with his ‘angelic face’ comment, to join him for a memorable photo.

Hal Parrish’s portrait will hang in the City Council chambers, serving as a lasting tribute to a leader who shaped the city with vision and relentless dedication. As Parrish himself put it, “This portrait is not just of me, but of all of us who believe in the power of community service.”