The 4th Annual Manassas Park Latino Fest, “Unidos en Fiesta,” will occur Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, on September 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature live performances, food, games, and activities, promoting community unity and cultural appreciation.

The event was rescheduled, according to Manassas Park Council woman Yesi Amaya, who said, “We had to change the date to Sunday, October 6 due to weather.”

Potomac Local News learned of the change only after this story was posted.

Press Release: