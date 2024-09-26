The 4th Annual Manassas Park Latino Fest, “Unidos en Fiesta,” will occur Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024,
on September 29, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature live performances, food, games, and activities, promoting community unity and cultural appreciation.
The event was rescheduled, according to Manassas Park Council woman Yesi Amaya, who said, “We had to change the date to Sunday, October 6 due to weather.”
Potomac Local News learned of the change only after this story was posted.
Press Release:
Manassas Park Gears Up for the 4th Annual Latino Fest “Unidos en Fiesta”
Manassas Park, VA –
September 29, 2024 –The vibrant spirit of Latin American culture will come alive at the 4th Annual Manassas Park Latino Fest, “Unidos en Fiesta,” on Sunday, September 29, 2024, from 10 AM to 6 PM. This much-anticipated celebration, organized by the Manassas Park Latino Fest Committee and chaired by Council Member Yesy Amaya, promises a day filled with music, food, and community unity at Signal Hill Park.
Live performances from talented groups and soloists will take center stage, showcasing the sounds and rhythms that define Latino heritage. Festival-goers will also enjoy a variety of food, games, arts and crafts, and much more, making it a fun and family-friendly experience for all. Special appearances by Latino Fest Queen Heydi Martinez and Vice Queen Sonia Lovo will highlight the day’s festivities.
Guided by the values of inclusivity, respect, and cultural appreciation, the mission of the Latino Fest is to foster a joyous and welcoming atmosphere where people from all backgrounds can come together to celebrate the richness of Latino traditions, art, music, and cuisine.
“We are excited to once again bring this event to life and unite our community in celebration of the vibrant Latino culture,” said Yesy Amaya, Chair of the Manassas Park Latino Fest Committee. “This festival is a testament to the strength and beauty of diversity in our city, and we look forward to welcoming everyone.”
A special thanks goes out to our Silver Sponsor, WG Contracting, for their generous support in making this event possible.
Event Details:
What: 4th Annual Manassas Park Latino Fest “Unidos en Fiesta”
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024,
September 29, 2024, 10 AM – 6 PM
Where: Manassas Park City Plaza, 100 Park Central Plaza
Admission: Free
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MPLatinoFest or contact Yesy Amaya 571-359-3188
Come join us for a day of unity, culture, and celebration!