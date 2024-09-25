Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Unveils 2025 Season Featuring Music, Drama, and Inspiration

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg is gearing up for an exciting 2025 season. It will showcase a diverse lineup of musicals, classic plays, and compelling dramas. With a mix of nostalgic favorites and thought-provoking productions, Riverside aims to offer something for everyone.

Season Opener: “Heartbreak Hotel”

The season kicks off in January with Heartbreak Hotel, a musical celebrating Elvis Presley’s rise. Featuring over 40 of his classic hits, the production promises to transport audiences back to the early days of rock and roll. Director Patrick A’Hearn expressed confidence that the show will be a hit, noting that “group ticket sales are already off the charts.” Heartbreak Hotel is set to be a fun and high-energy start to the new season, inviting the audience to relive the music and magic of a young Elvis.

A Powerful Story: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

In time for the Lenten season, Riverside will bring the iconic *Jesus Christ Superstar* to the stage. This legendary rock opera tells the story of the final week of Jesus’ life, focusing on the music’s emotional depth and power. “It’s a story that we all know, and it’s an inspirational one,” said A’Hearn. “From Elvis to Jesus, we’re moving through musical history and telling stories that people connect with on a deep level.”

A Classic Drama: “To Kill a Mockingbird”

One of the season’s highlights is the stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird. Riverside will present the original version of Harper Lee’s beloved novel, featuring Fredericksburg native Tug Coker in the role of Atticus Finch. Coker, a Broadway veteran, will bring a local connection to this classic tale of justice and morality. “This is a story that needs to be told again and again,” A’Hearn emphasized, noting the play’s timeless relevance.

Addressing Mental Health: “Next to Normal”

In a powerful turn, Riverside will produce Next to Normal, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about a family dealing with mental illness. The show explores themes of bipolar disorder, grief, and resilience. Riverside is partnering with local mental health organizations to raise awareness through this production. A’Hearn described Next to Normal as “a story that will deeply move audiences” and added that it’s essential to address these issues on stage in a way that resonates with the community.

Nostalgic Favorite: “The Sound of Music”

Riverside will revive The Sound of Music for the 2025 season, marking the return of a beloved classic. A’Hearn will direct the production, ensuring a fresh and captivating take on this family favorite. While many know and love the movie version, A’Hearn believes the stage production has a unique appeal.

A’Hearn will direct Sound of Music. Although he had initially been hesitant to direct this iconic show, he is now looking forward to the challenge and is excited to bring a fresh perspective to this beloved classic.

Holiday Showstopper: “White Christmas”

The 2025 season will conclude with *White Christmas*, a holiday favorite known for its festive spirit and timeless songs. This musical will offer Riverside audiences a heartwarming year-end filled with familiar tunes and holiday cheer. A’Hearn noted that Riverside has done this show before, and it remains a crowd-pleaser that people look forward to during the holiday season.

Nurturing New Talent

Riverside Center continues to serve as a launching pad for young performers. The 2025 season will feature several high school and college students in various productions, including Heartbreak Hotel and Jesus Christ Superstar. Talented young performers like Aniyah Lee and Nyarai Burrell are already making their mark on the Riverside stage.

“Talent is talent, no matter the age,” said A’Hearn. “We’re lucky to have these young performers bringing their energy and skills to our productions, and it’s exciting to watch them grow.”

One of Riverside’s greatest strengths is the sense of community it fosters among its cast and crew. The 2025 season will see the return of several familiar faces, including cast members from past productions like Jersey Boys and They’re Playing Our Song. A’Hearn noted the importance of this continuity, explaining that it enhances both the onstage performances and the overall experience for audiences.

“We’ve built a family here, and that sense of community makes Riverside special,” said A’Hearn. “We aim to offer something for everyone, and that’s reflected not just in the shows we choose but in the talent we bring together to tell these stories.”

Tickets for Riverside’s 2025 season are now on sale.