Review: ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Singing, dancing, and nostalgia light up the Riverside Theater stage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a vibrant journey through the early life and career of one of America’s most beloved songwriters. The story follows a 16-year-old Carole King growing up in Brooklyn, New York, as she chases her dream of becoming a songwriter despite her single mother’s insistence that she pursue a more stable career as a schoolteacher. This heartwarming and inspiring narrative is woven with King’s iconic music, celebrating her rise from budding songwriter to legendary solo artist.

Ashlee Waldbauer returns to the Riverside stage with a show-stealing performance as Carole King. Her rendition of “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” melts the audience and reminds us why King’s music continues to resonate across generations. Waldbaur, who also starred in Riverside’s spring production of They’re Playing Our Song, showcases an ability to channel the emotional depth and vulnerability that made King’s music timeless.

Another Riverside veteran, Zachary Spafford, brings powerhouse vocals to his portrayal of characters like one of the Righteous Brothers, delivering a stunning performance of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.” Audiences will remember Spafford from his standout role as Frankie Valli in Riverside’s acclaimed production of Jersey Boys earlier this year, and his talent for hitting those high notes remains an undeniable highlight of the show.

Adding fun and charm, Andy Braden plays record producer Don Kirshner behind the famed Brill Building in New York City, the hub of pop songwriting in the 1960s. Braden’s portrayal provides comic relief and serves as a grounding force as the show transitions through the more turbulent parts of King’s personal and professional life.

The show’s pacing is brisk, keeping audiences on their toes with seamless costume and set changes, infectious dance numbers, and a compelling portrayal of the music industry’s shift from the polished pop songs of the early ’60s to the introspective singer-songwriter era of the later part of the decade, and 1970s. As King’s career evolves, so does the soundscape of the show, with the music growing more prosperous and more personal as it mirrors her journey to stardom.

Much like Jersey Boys, Beautiful invites the audience to sing along and often leaves them marveling, “I didn’t realize they did that song!” The show celebrates King’s profound impact on popular music, from her early collaborations with husband Gerry Goffin to her solo successes.

Riverside Center Director Patrick A’Hearn said local talent makes up some of the cast, which has helped its success. Talent is talent, no matter if you’re 80 or in college or high school,” said A’Hearn. We are finding more and more quality talent in this area, and I am thrilled that we can tap into this talent.”

Aniyah Lee, who plays one of the Shirelles, is still in high school. “I’m very grateful to be where I am right now because this time last year, I was doing community theater, and now it’s a step up,” she said.

Nyarai Burrell, an understudy, said it has been eye-opening to work with so many locals and talent from all over the U.S. who have come to Fredericksburg to perform in the show. “This is my first show with Riverside, and the rehearsal process was incredible,” she said. “Being able to curate my own performance while preparing to step into any role has been a huge help.”

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical transports audiences back to the era of vinyl records, jukeboxes, and cultural revolutions, offering a musical ride that’s both exhilarating and deeply emotional. Winner of two Tony Awards, the production features a treasure trove of hit songs, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and the title song “Beautiful.”

Ticket prices for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts vary. Adult tickets are priced at $82 plus applicable taxes for those looking to enjoy dinner and the show, while seniors aged 65 and over can attend for $77. Children between 3 and 17 can enjoy dinner and show combinations for $70. For guests interested in the show alone, adult tickets are available for $65, seniors for $60, and children’s tickets for $55. Note that there is a $5 online processing fee per ticket.

The performance schedule includes Wednesday matinees, with meal service running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., followed by show-only arrivals at 12:45 p.m., and the performance beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening performances offer meal service and appetizers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with show-only arrivals at 6:45 p.m., and the performance starting promptly at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees provide meal service and appetizers from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., with show-only arrivals at 2:15 p.m., and the performance beginning at 3 p.m. Please be advised that meal service for all performances ends 45 minutes before the show starts.