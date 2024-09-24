Occoquan Fall Crafts Show Returns Sept. 28 & 29, 2024

The 2025 Fall Arts and Crafts Show will be held in historic Occoquan on September 28 and 29 from 10 am to 5 pm, featuring over 300 vendors, live music, and a Beer Garden. Attendees can enjoy artist demonstrations, participate in painting lessons, explore Imagination Alley for kids’ activities, and use shuttle services from nearby parking lots for $8 round trip.

Press Release:

It’s a maker, creator, and shopper paradise during the 2025 Fall Arts & Crafts Show! Over 300 vendors will line the streets of historic Occoquan offering unique, handmade, and artisan goods. Meet experienced artisans, talk to them about their work, and watch demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. Indulge in delicious festival fare and enjoy live music in the?Beer Garden?in beautiful River Mill Park. Master your creative side! Sign up for a painting lesson and create a masterpiece. Kids will want to make their own art too in Imagination Alley.

The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will be open to the public from 10 am to 5 pm both Saturday and Sunday, September 28 & 29 and will take place rain or shine. There is no admission fee at the gate. Shuttle service from nearby satellite parking lots is $8 round trip or 2 for $15. More information can be found at occoquanfestivals.com.

“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region. It’s two days packed with a huge range of?hundreds of makers and creators from all over the region,” says Julie Little, Events Director. “This show has an amazing legacy, and this fall marks the 54th year of the Fall Arts & Crafts Show in the streets of the historic district!”

ARTS & CRAFTS and LIVE DEMOS

Discover a myriad of artisans, crafters, and makers along the streets in Occoquan’s beautiful historic district. Here, craftmanship is showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Find treasures from favorite crafters and discover new talents. Visitors may meet experienced artisans, talk to them about their work, and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques.?Look for signs on vendor tents that say, “Ask Me About My Work!”

BEER GARDEN and LIVE MUSIC

The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will include a Beer Garden in River Mill Park, both days from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Local eatery, Bar J, will offer Frito Bandito with a side of chili to go with that beer! With plenty of seating, the park situated along the river is the perfect spot to take a break and listen to live music. 9th Gear is new to Occoquan and is the featured band on Saturday. The D.C. Transit Band also makes its Occoquan debut on Sunday. Pro-tip: by parking at the Route 123 Commuter Lot on Old Bridge Road, visitors can board the “Beer Garden Express” Green shuttle straight to the garden at River Mill Park. The main Food Court is situated at this end of town as well.

LEARN TO PAINT

Explore your creative side at our Learn to Paint sessions at Town Hall! Painting fosters relaxation, sparks creativity, and produces a one-of-a-kind piece of art by YOU! Local artist, Rachael Bright will guide you to create your own make-and-take acrylic masterpiece. So, bring a friend and unleash your inner artist! Tickets include all the supplies needed to get creative. Each session is approximately one hour. Reserve your space at occoquanfestivals.com/learntopaint.

IMAGINATION ALLEY

Located in the center of town at 305 Mill Street, Imagination Alley will be packed with make-and-take projects, performances, and tons of family fun. Here’s a sneak peek into just some of the excitement in store:

Make your own art project from recycled craft supplies at the Art Bar

Create a one-of-a-kind?masterpiece at the Spin Art machine

Make your very own creation at the bracelet bar (fee)

Get your face painted with Fairy Jennabelle (fee)

Be inspired by our Junior Entrepreneurs

And much more!

In addition to all the fun making and playing with art, Imagination Alley will feature some wonderful free performances from our community partners. The Alley will be open both days, 10 am to 5 pm. Be sure to check the website at occoquanfestivals.com/imagination or the program for the most up-to-date schedule of activities and performances.

SHUTTLE INFORMATION

At a cost of $8 per rider round trip, or 2 riders for $15, visitors may park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into Town. Kids 12 and under ride free. This fall, shuttle riders may prepay their shuttle fees online at occoquanfestivals.com/shuttle or use cash or credit via QR code at the door. Visitors that prepay may simply show the shuttle stop attendant their receipt once they disembark in Occoquan. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 am to 6 pm. Satellite parking can be found at three locations:

Purple Lot

Lake Ridge Commuter Lot

Corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up located at?the corner of Commerce and Washington Streets

Green Lot (Beer Garden Express!)

Rt 123 Commuter Lot

Corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at the?Footbridge?by River Mill Park

Yellow Lot*

Workhouse Arts Center

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA

Drop off/Pick Up under the Route 123 Bridge

*The Yellow Lot offers wheelchair-accessible shuttle service from 10 am to 5 pm both days. For more accessibility options for the craft show, see occoquanfestivals.com.