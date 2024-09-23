Meet the Principal: Q+A with Unity Braxton Middle’s New Principal, Erin Sikes-Thurston

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Erin Sikes-Thurston, Ed.D., the new principal of Unity Braxton Middle in Manassas. Sikes-Thurston has been an educator for nearly 20 years and has spent the majority of her career in Northern Virginia.

Why Prince William County, and why Unity Braxton Middle School?

I wanted to serve a community that celebrated diversity, where my skill set with Multi-Tier Systems of Support (MTSS) could be implemented and where there was an opportunity to grow. I was more focused on the school than the division. PWCS has welcomed me with open arms, and I am thrilled to be a part of this division.

How will you bring your experience as [specific experiences here] to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I will bring my experience establishing systems and structures to serve diverse students and families to Unity Braxton Middle School. Also, my prior high school experience allows me to help us focus on what it takes to prepare students to graduate on time with a thriving future.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?